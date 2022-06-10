Letter: Law enforcement, not gun control, is needed

The elected representatives of New York State are simultaneously pushing two diametrically opposed positions that all but guarantee more deaths perpetrated by criminals using guns.

The first is the bail reform movement. The push to eliminate cash bail in the name of equity and fairness has resulted in criminals, even those arrested using illegal guns, being swiftly turned back into the community where they are free to reoffend, often again using illegal guns. This plan was foolish and ill-conceived and needs to be scrapped.

The second is the notion that passing more laws restricting the purchase and ownership of guns will curtail their use in crimes or acts of unspeakable horror. New York State already has some of the most restrictive laws involving firearms in the Country but alas, by definition, criminals don’t obey laws.

The solution is not the easing of penalties for committing a crime using a gun, but the adoption of stiffer penalties and much longer jail time for offenders. These laws are already on the books, let’s hope the politicians wise up and start enforcing them.

Christopher Hough

Buffalo