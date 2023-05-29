The May 17 letter from a Williamsville resident “Leadership must … make people feel safe” offers some worthwhile thinking, especially around people feeling safe in their own communities and that crime is an existential threat to our civilization. And yet the writer seems to banging the usual drum of political leaders bringing the hammer down once and for all as the answer. Please consider an alternative philosophy which might offer more hope and better outcomes. It’s high time law enforcement form partnership with communities in promoting safety and yes, intercepting criminals.

Our nation has a huge, diverse population and, especially since George Floyd, the outcry (and pushback) against police cannot be brushed aside. Reimagine partnering at a new mutually respectful level between law enforcement and citizens that cuts through politics and resentments. Two leaders who at least talk about partnering with communities are San Francisco mayor London Breed and our own Byron Brown. I don’t say they are getting 100% success, but it seems their heart is in the right place and their strategic thinking makes common sense. Brown was magnificent and his usual humble self after the May 14 Buffalo murders and Breed came forward with strength and wisdom after her city was being bled to death by the “smash and grab” epidemic. Something else: the media, especially TV, can help hugely by promoting signs of progress and inviting political and community leaders on the air to calmly share and enlighten the folks without having their words thrown back in their face. Our police are vital, but I no longer see them as the sole solution – America is hurting for more unifying, transcendent thinking.