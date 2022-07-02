Letter: Law and order will win the day in case of guns

It seems like it should be easy to outlaw guns in most public places. New York should just pass a law making it a felony to carry guns without the expressed permission of everyone who has an interest in the property. This would include the owner, renter, easement holder, etc. I am sure the Supreme Court would honor the rights of property of these individuals.

If the owners of stores, buildings, sports teams, etc., do not expressly allow guns on their premises it would still be illegal to carry a gun on those premises.

What if the property owner had title to the sidewalk in front of their home and the municipality only had an easement? The property owner should have the right to forbid carrying a gun on the sidewalk.

New York State is not going to turn into the Wild West; the Legislature has some work to do but law and order can prevail.

Len Almquist

Hamburg