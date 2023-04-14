I’m a Lib/Dem/gun owner, horrified by the mass shootings but I will make my case without the usual hysteria. The call to “do something” or “do anything” is the wrong answer and banning this or that gun is not the answer. I don’t know why most mass shooters use an AR-15 but if you banned that gun they might use an AK-47, and if you banned that a shooter might use a Ruger Ranch rifle or an SKS or a Garand or a Lee Enfield or a Winchester 1894 that was first sold 129 years ago. If you ban all rifles, a terrorist could use a Smith and Wesson Model 10, the revolver that most police carried from 1900 thru 1950. There are a few million of those antique 38s in circulation. If you carried two of them, you could kill 12 people. Sooner or later a real terrorist will do what the D.C. snipers did in 2002 – shoot concealed from a distance with a scoped rifle and a silencer to easily kill any crowd of innocents at any bus stop then drive away and do it again the next day and the day after that. And you could accomplish that carnage even with the ubiquitous .22 rifle purchased anywhere.