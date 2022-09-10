Letter: Law-abiding gun owners also enjoy freedoms, rights

Our Founding Fathers knew what they were doing.

A person of any advanced years should realize that it is not proper to use the government to eliminate a business because you do not like it. Confiscation of people’s personal property is illegal and unconstitutional according to the Fifth Amendment.

Some people live in better neighborhoods than others, regardless people have the right to defend their loved ones and themselves within the legalities of the Constitution. Gun ownership is a right not a privilege, given to us by God, or if you don’t like that, by nature of our existence, it cannot be taken away at the stroke of a pen by a politician because of personal agendas.

Gun owners and hunters pay for the the conservation of animals that everybody enjoys today through the Pittman-Robertson Act, which pays for wildlife restoration projects and states’ wildlife agencies through taxes paid on guns, ammo, parts, licenses and others. So it is this very group of people which you condemn, who actually save Bambi and birds for others to enjoy.

You may not feel it’s the Wild West until you realize that when seconds count, police are minutes away and you are responsible to be your own first responder until other help can arrive.

Guns and gun activities are legal. Please let’s not suggest shooting dice on the corner because that is illegal.

Our system is meant to limit government not We the People. Shall not be infringed.

Bernard S. Misiura Jr.

Town of Tonawanda