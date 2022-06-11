Letter: Law-abiding citizens don't need assault weapons and body armor

The Founding Fathers, in their wisdom, included an amendment to the Constitution to assure that, in the event we were attacked by a foreign power, state militias (groups of citizens armed with single shot muskets) were guaranteed the right to keep their arms at the ready.

Skip ahead 235 years and we find that the Republicans and the Supreme Court have translated this into a broad guarantee: anyone has the constitutional right to buy a high capacity military weapon designed to do only one thing: kill people.

So, I ask you:

Does the Second Amendment guarantee you the right to purchase a bazooka? Of course it doesn't. That is a "weapon of war." Well then, what is a semi-automatic rifle with a magazine that holds 30plus bullets and that can be swapped out in three seconds?

It's not needed for hunting. It's not needed for target shooting. It's for one thing, and one thing only: killing people (even tiny ones).

These weapons should be illegal, and once they were. But then Republicans allowed the ban on them to expire.

The only reason a brave retired Buffalo policeman who confronted the shooter failed to take him down (but did delay him, at the cost of his life, from killing more African-Americans) was the fact that the shooter wore body armor. It's easily available on the internet. Why?

Why would any law-abiding citizen need such a thing?

Patrick Henry

Orchard Park