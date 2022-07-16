Letter: Latest New York gun laws put everyday citizens at risk

The newly passed gun laws scheduled to go into effect on Sept. 1 are only the most recent knee jerk political reaction to criminals using illegal firearms in the commission of their crimes, both petty and horrific. In order to obtain a concealed carry permit in Erie County, an applicant must already submit to a full federal background check and any disqualifying past crimes and/or misdemeanors will stop the process cold. They have to show proof of having taken the mandatory classroom training and provide four character references in their town or city. Anyone approved to carry a handgun in public is already proven to be a good citizen without any criminal history.

Now we are told that almost any public place is to be off limits and a new felony category has been created by the Legislature to punish already licensed concealed carry permit holders who wish to protect themselves. Congratulations to the governor and state Legislature who have given carte blanche to the armed criminals to have their way in every situation. Free to rob, molest, rape and even kill as they please because they know people who have a right to concealed carry will not because they are law-abiding citizens. Criminals with illegal weapons, by definition, don’t follow laws. They live their lives by ignoring laws and they don’t care about anyone else. We will all be much less safe due to our woke, liberal and reactionary state government. I can’t wait for November to arrive.