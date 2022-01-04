Letter: Latest Diocese of Buffalo scandal clear in lawyer fees

Should anyone think the Diocese of Buffalo doesn’t care about people one need only look at the recent article in The Buffalo News to come to the realization that it does. The only problem seems to be that the people they are most concerned about are the attorneys defending the diocese.

It was pointed out that to date the Buffalo Diocese has paid out over $7 million in fees to several law firms representing their efforts to stall actual closure to the numerous claims filed against them. How much further would that money have gone if it was used to compensate the abused? It cannot be clearer that the hierarchy has no real interest in the victims of hundreds of cases of pedophiles parading as priests but rather salvaging their financial empire at all costs.

We are led to believe that the reason settlement of claims cannot progress during bankruptcy is due to the diocese dragging its feet in regards to clearing up the complication of multiple insurers who might have exposure. Surely after so many years, this issue of insurer responsibility could have been dispensed with by now if the church had any interest in true resolution. The bishop gives lip service to the need for renewal in the church and its people, while in actuality he is simply renewing the contracts for legal representation.