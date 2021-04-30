 Skip to main content
Letter: Langworthy should rethink his criteria for candidates
If Nick Langworthy thinks that who Joel Giambra fundraisers should be considered “before even discussing his record in office,” which tells us a great deal about the Republican chairman.

His first priority is not governance – we’d probably agree about Giambra’s record. Politics is too important to approach it the way Langworthy does. Party loyalty should always be behind honesty, intelligence, temperament, and about 20 other qualities when it comes to evaluating a prospective candidate.

William C. Altreuter

Buffalo

