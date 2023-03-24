The House of Representatives Oversight Committee was recently presented a letter from that committee’s ranking member, Jamie Raskin (D-Md), which addressed the issue of white supremacy. The letter contains a statement that reads as follows: “We members of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, together denounce white nationalism and white supremacy in all its forms including the ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory. These hateful and dangerous ideologies have no place in the work of the United States Congress or our Committee.”

One would think every committee member would be eager to sign on to a statement like that denouncing something that is as supremely evil as white supremacy, but not so. Although every Democratic committee member signed the letter, sadly not a single Republican did so, including Nick Langworthy (R-NY23), congressman to most of us in the Southtowns. If Langworthy and the other Republican committee members had found this letter to be too unsavory for them to sign just because it was written by a Democrat, they could have written their own document condemning racism, but they didn’t do that either. Which begs the question, why not? None of the answers to that question is pretty.