Letter: Langworthy, Paladino prove they are not worthy

In a recent article by Robert McCarthy, he points out how ugly accusations about money have Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino exposing each other’s short comings concerning playing by the rules or having the public’s interest as their top priority.

Their common quality is taking a deep curtsy to curry favor from the emperor with no clothes.

This is why politics have a shiny black eye and voter turnout is on the decline.

Individuals like these two have no place in our democratic future. They promote negativity and accept Donald Trump’s lies.

Luckily for the voters, candidates like these have shown why we don’t want either one to be part of our government.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo