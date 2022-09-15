Letter: Langworthy offers nothing except tired partisan views

Nick Langworthy, newly anointed Republican candidate for Congress in the New York 23rd District, appears to take his campaign strategy, such as it is, straight from the Fox News talking points playbook. An article in the Sept. 14 Buffalo News quotes Langworthy as blaming Democrats for “spending too much money” on a “radical climate change” bill. I guess he thinks the horrendous floods, wildfires, droughts, etc., which we are currently enduring, all the result of human negligence, will just fix themselves for free. Given the broken state of our environment, I’d call Langworthy’s do-nothing approach the “radical” one.

Langworthy also claims voters are not interested in the congressional and Department of Justice investigations into the January 2021 insurrection, into corruption in the former administration, or in the promotion of social issues Democrats have championed for decades. He can only hope that’s true because if his website is any indication, he has no solution for any of these problems – there’s nothing on it except his biography and several links requesting donations for his head-in-the-sand campaign. He does, however, have an opinion about abortion rights. In a TV interview last month he claimed that he was “100% pro-life,” which to my mind indicates he believes in no exceptions for abortion access, including the well-being of the woman. I don’t blame him for not wanting that on his website.