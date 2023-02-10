The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t over. About 295,000 people are getting Covid-19 weekly, with some 3,700 hospitalized daily and 3,750 deaths per week. The total number of people who have died of Covid-19 in the United States totals over 1.1 million. And still about 20% of the population have not gotten a single vaccination. In the face of this, newly elected congressman Nick Langworthy is introducing legislation to end vaccine mandates in health care and government facilities. Somehow these mandates are costing too much money and are no longer needed to keep people safe.
People are also reading…
So, a few thousand deaths a week are acceptable? Oddly, it seems he cares even less about his own constituents. Studies have shown that the death rate among Republicans is higher than among Democrats. This is attributed not only to lower vaccination rates, but Republicans also have been less likely to wear masks or practice social distancing. Langworthy has certainly embraced his “conservative” agenda. How many will die because of it?
Raymond Castro
Glenwood