The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t over. About 295,000 people are getting Covid-19 weekly, with some 3,700 hospitalized daily and 3,750 deaths per week. The total number of people who have died of Covid-19 in the United States totals over 1.1 million. And still about 20% of the population have not gotten a single vaccination. In the face of this, newly elected congressman Nick Langworthy is introducing legislation to end vaccine mandates in health care and government facilities. Somehow these mandates are costing too much money and are no longer needed to keep people safe.