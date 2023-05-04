Our MAGA congressman, Nick Langworthy, has come out in favor of the far-right “Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023” budget plan. While the plan shies away from Social Security, it certainly doesn’t have your best interests at heart. Among other things, it would create more onerous paperwork and work requirements for the poor and elderly to receive Medicaid. The plan would cut funding to the IRS, which recently announced they would be focusing on ensuring the wealthy are paying their fair share.

Cuts are also proposed to programs to address climate change, infrastructure spending and public health. They also want to eliminate the student debt relief President Biden has proposed. If this isn’t enough, their budget plan would line the pockets of big oil by easing energy regulations.

So, if you want Congress to eliminate the new jobs created by the Biden budget, make you pay more in taxes because the wealthy don’t, keep polluting our air and water so oil and gas companies can make bigger profits, then by all means, keep supporting Langworthy and the MAGA Republicans.

Raymon Castro

Glenwood