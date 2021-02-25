Letter: Language matters, even when celebrating the Bills

The recent letter to the editor on Feb. 6 in regard to the term, “Bills Mafia,” was insightful and right on! “Killers, terrorists and parasites,” are not worthwhile role models to be emulated by hometown fans or anyone else.

Italian Americans have fought for years against the shameful and erroneous stereotype that the term perpetuates. Most Italians and Italian Americans recoil from the term and its use in everyday conversation.

Those who are intrigued and favorably impressed by media depictions such as “The Godfather” movies, and the “Sopranos” television program reveal their ignorance of the true history of the Mafia and the depth and breadth of millions of hard working, honest Italian immigrants.

Every time I see or hear the term, “Bills Mafia,” I shudder. And, for goodness sake, please don’t tell me that it’s all in fun, or it’s meant to be a positive accolade. Negative stereotypes that denigrate an entire group of Americans are not fun; they’re repulsive and hurtful.

And, nope, I won’t “get over it,” and you wouldn’t either if it were your heritage. Language always matters.

Ann Lupo

Buffalo