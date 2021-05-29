Letter: Lancaster Legends capture remarkable title this season

As a proud alumnus and former member of the 1973 Lancaster team that won all eight games played (there were no playoffs back then), it is a joy that this year’s Legends are the only undefeated and untied Lancaster squad since Coach Joe Foyle’s edition of 48 years ago. Some of the names back in 1973 were Skubis, Townsend, Buccella, Rath, the McGuires, Saskowski, Stoos, Krempa, Wegner, Bystrak, Eicheldinger, Burkhardt, Hetzendorfer, Wulf, Severins and yours truly, to name just a few.

We’ll never know how far the 2020-21 team would have gone in the playoffs but at least they accomplished something not done at Lancaster in nearly 50 years (earning an unblemished record). While sitting in a lawn chair outside the fence at the south end of Foyle Kling Field for each home game, it was certainly not a typical season of viewing football but still better than nothing. Seeing only a couple hundred fans instead of a couple thousand, due to the pandemic, it will be great to see high school football (and everything else for that matter) back to “normal” in the fall. Only about three months until opening day!