Letter: Lancaster, Bennett High football status dispute

My next letter to the editor was to be comments on national politics as the mid-terms approach. However, a local story in The Buffalo News sports section, on Oct. 22, changed my direction. The headline about high school footbal l, “Lancaster is unrivaled,” made me angry. Buffalo’s Bennett High School football team beat Lancaster 20-7 on Oct. 7. No one can say the Legends are not a spectacular team because they are. But Bennett is also spectacular and they beat Lancaster on Lancaster’s home field.

The Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education mounted an appeal to a Section VI decision to delete six of Bennett’s football game outcomes. The issue is bizarre. It relates to a suburban school district, Sweet Home, over transfer of one of their students to Bennett. The student played high school football as an eighth grader at Sweet Home. Who knew? This talented student is now a freshman at Bennett, playing varsity football. Is racism involved in the decision to assess such a heavy penalty on Bennett High School? Probably, but details around a suburban school district’s desire to be “undefeated” and “unrivaled” at any cost is also part of the story – read suburban vs. urban. Whatever the outcome of this unfortunate scenario, I for one know the Bennett High School football team is the best team in Erie County.