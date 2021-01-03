 Skip to main content
Letter: Lame duck president is making odd moves
Letter: Lame duck president is making odd moves

The soon to be former occupant of the White House is using his remaining days in power in curious ways. Recently pardoning convicted felons for instance.

One example are the four former Blackwater security contractors turned mass killers, convicted of murdering 17 Iraqi civilians, including children, in 2007. Their boss Eric Prince, brother of the current Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, is probably grateful knowing his sister’s donations to the 2016 Republican Presidential campaign had such stellar results.

I have also found it interesting with his fascination with the stock market. Praising himself for its rise as being one of his most prize achievements. How often has he telegraphed to his close associates when to buy or sell on statements or actions he was preparing to do, or not do, once he realized the effect his behaviors had on Wall Street? His delay in signing the December congressional Covid-19 stimulus bill the most recent example.

Yes, the last couple months have been curious. As has the journey over the last few years. A journey that will leave for many an unsettling reality of what the nation is while exposing what it desperately needs to become.

Dan Newberry

Buffalo

