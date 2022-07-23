Letter: Lake Erie wind project warrants strong support

The science behind installing wind turbines on Lake Erie is firmly conclusive. It’s a good idea. The wind on the lake is steady. While we can all agree that the lake has been greatly compromised by prior industrial uses – such as the decommissioned coal-fired plant on the lake in Dunkirk – and tanker ship traffic continues to bring contamination, it is true that wind turbines will add very little harm to our Great Lake.

What’s not compatible with science is the idea that natural gas is a “bridge fuel” that’s going to move us to a sustainable future, as State Sen. George Borrello contends. That’s greenwashing propaganda propounded by the gas industry, which indeed has a financial interest in keeping renewable energy out of the picture.

Borrello: is, as you say, offshore wind on Lake Erie “virtue signaling by radical environmentalists,” or “profiteering by unnamed big corporations”? It cannot be both. It is actually a solid investment in New York’s energy future.

Lisa Mertz

Mayville