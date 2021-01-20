Letter: LaFalce is mistaken in defending Catholic Health

This cradle Catholic has great admiration for my Canisius High School classmate John LaFalce and his sterling 28-year career in Congress. But in his “Another Voice” article in The Buffalo News on Jan. 6 he besmirches that legacy of good works with wording claiming that the choice of a religiously based system, in this case the Catholic Health System, is not relevant in attacking a major health crisis.

The relevance of choosing a religiously based system may be debatable, but in Western New York at least, the choice of a Catholic one is off-putting if not downright callous. It’s because the ongoing suffering of the local citizenry from the decades of abuse and following cover-up by the Catholic Church, so well documented thanks to The Buffalo News, has not subsided.

It should be no surprise that the resultant loss in the church’s moral authority carries over to its ability to instill confidence in its future endeavors. The current of reluctance of the citizenry to have faith in a project to which the name “Catholic” is affixed is justifiably held not only by Catholics but also by many in Western New York.