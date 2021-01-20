Letter: LaFalce is mistaken in defending Catholic Health

This cradle Catholic has great admiration for my Canisius High School classmate John LaFalce and his sterling 28-year career in Congress. But in his “Another Voice” article in The Buffalo News on Jan. 6 he besmirches that legacy of good works with wording claiming that the choice of a religiously based system, in this case the Catholic Health System, is not relevant in attacking a major health crisis.
The relevance of choosing a religiously based system may be debatable, but in Western New York at least, the choice of a Catholic one is off-putting if not downright callous. It’s because the ongoing suffering of the local citizenry from the decades of abuse and following cover-up by the Catholic Church, so well documented thanks to The Buffalo News, has not subsided.
It should be no surprise that the resultant loss in the church’s moral authority carries over to its ability to instill confidence in its future endeavors. The current of reluctance of the citizenry to have faith in a project to which the name “Catholic” is affixed is justifiably held not only by Catholics but also by many in Western New York.
The awareness of the ongoing suffering and its effects on the opinions and thinking of the local populace seems to have been disregarded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his involvement of the Catholic Health System in the Covid-19 crisis. And now also disregarded by LaFalce.
This unfortunate choice only adds fuel to the angst and confusion of those in the anti-vaccination crowd’s ability to trust that those in power are looking out for their best interests.
The ability of the populace to embrace the recommendations of its leaders is sadly diminished when those leaders ask the populace to place their faith in an organization that has abused them. No, Mr. LaFalce, Gov. Cuomo’s choice in this era of deep and unhealed Catholic Church inflicted wounds was not a good choice. And your words and echo of that choice blots your otherwise very admirable record of working for the good of the people.
Dennis Stuart
Buffalo