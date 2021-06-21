Letter: Lack of parking, signage makes carousel a letdown

The Buffalo News' extensive coverage of the restored carousel on the waterfront was a great way to attract attention to the newly restored carousel. It seemed to be an open arms invitation.

After reading the story, I immediately called our grandkids and invited them to pick a day so that we could see and ride the restored carousel.

With no day selected yet for this "carousel party," we – Grandma and Grandpa – decided to research the area. We drove toward where we thought the carousel would be. There were no signs to direct us to it, but we spotted it in the distance. We looked for signs directing us to public parking and saw none because there is no public parking, unless we use the streets.

On that Sunday afternoon, June 6, drivers were fighting for street spaces, as we'd expect.

We spotted the over in a far corner, near the Long Boat Shed. We saw no long lines of people waiting to ride the new carousel, probably because there is no nearby parking.

Attempting to leave, we found ourselves boxed in on a dead end street, blocked by barriers. Cars in front were motioning for us to back up and find another way out of this jam. Traffic control did not exist.