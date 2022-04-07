Letter: Lack of accountability among some of our leaders

This never-ending revolving door of investigating political and judiciary figures has put a strain on the public’s faith in the system. Prosecutors Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne resigned after Alvin Bragg stopped the investigation of Donald Trump. I’d like to know why? The late State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski had his home raided by the FBI. This following his serious leg injury once his friendship with a Cheektowaga strip club owner was exposed.

Now prosecutors are investigating Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin about fraudulent donations. And at the top of this list is Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas regarding what he knew about his wife’s involvement in attempting to overthrow the results of the last presidential election.

Short of term limits for all members of our legislative and judicial branches; mandatory lie detector testing is the only alternative to restore the voting public’s faith.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo