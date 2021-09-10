Letter: Labor Day parade offers reminders of solidarity

As Labor Day passes, and I turned 42, marching in the parade and seeing my girlfriend, her daughter and friend cheering for India Walton, I couldn’t help but tell them over and over that “they did a real good thing for democracy!”

Walton had a really good turnout but the best part of it all was, regardless of your political affiliation, we were all laborers for love that day.

As a social activist, and 1st Vice Chairman of Social Democrats USA, I was proud to see my stepdaughter and her girlfriend so enthusiastic on Labor Day.

As a mentor to an autistic San Jose high school student that digs Marxism, I am reminded of when I started in politics myself. During the George W. Bush years in the early 2000s there was no Democratic Socialists of America chapter in Buffalo, but there was a chapter of the Working Families Party, and that is where I ran across playwright and labor activist Emanuel “Manny” Fried.

Manny worked at The Foundry on Kenmore Avenue in Tonawanda and so did my grandfather, Frank A. Cappello, both proud members of the United Auto Workers union.