Letter: Labels won't move U.S. toward real progress

As a youngster going through school, I lived through an era after World War II that highlighted America as the defender of democracy, a country that led the way to a better world. At some level I understood minority people did not have the same opportunities as I did, but I was sure the goodness of our country would overcome unfortunate realities like the history of slavery in the near future.
While progress toward equal opportunity for everyone has moved forward since I was a boy, I now recognize America is facing a serious crisis about whether we move forward or whether we move backward to continue in some way my simplistic view of America from the 1950s.
The problem we have is both realities, moving forward or backward, are rife with anger and fear. The latest theories from the left are "white privilege" and "critical race theory." I would recommend the left use the term "white advantage," because privilege indicates white people have not earned what they have earned.
That is simply not true. I certainly did earn what I have through hard work, but if you use the term advantage, I certainly understand people of color have not had the same opportunity to work hard for success that I have had.
Critical race theory should not be used to beat white people over the head for being selfish, but should make clear any majority group, in our case, white people, set the rules and standards for a society.
The question is, what do we do as a country; move to equalize opportunity, or push voter suppression to keep things as they are, or even move backward in race relations?
With the challenge China presents to us, we cannot afford to be a country in polarization, but must move forward into a new century, not backward to a perceived golden time in the past.
William Patterson
Lockport