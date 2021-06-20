Letter: Labels won't move U.S. toward real progress

As a youngster going through school, I lived through an era after World War II that highlighted America as the defender of democracy, a country that led the way to a better world. At some level I understood minority people did not have the same opportunities as I did, but I was sure the goodness of our country would overcome unfortunate realities like the history of slavery in the near future.

While progress toward equal opportunity for everyone has moved forward since I was a boy, I now recognize America is facing a serious crisis about whether we move forward or whether we move backward to continue in some way my simplistic view of America from the 1950s.

The problem we have is both realities, moving forward or backward, are rife with anger and fear. The latest theories from the left are "white privilege" and "critical race theory." I would recommend the left use the term "white advantage," because privilege indicates white people have not earned what they have earned.

That is simply not true. I certainly did earn what I have through hard work, but if you use the term advantage, I certainly understand people of color have not had the same opportunity to work hard for success that I have had.