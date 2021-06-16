Letter: Kulpa's opponent criticizes supervisor

Why does it seem harder and harder for Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa to be honest with Amherst residents? Why does he continue to hide from residents and use the pandemic as an excuse not to hold in-person Town Board meetings?

In The Buffalo News, Kulpa recently said, “There is a pandemic.” Guess what? There is the same pandemic in Tonawanda, Orchard Park, Hamburg and even next door in the Village of Williamsville, and all of them are holding in-person meetings for their residents.

Kulpa also uses the excuse that he can’t hold in-person meetings until new tables and chairs are delivered for council chambers. You mean to tell me Amherst can’t find some temporary tables and chairs to use until new ones arrive? People move into houses every day without all their furniture. What a ridiculous excuse.

In that newspaper article Kulpa also stated, “I don’t have anything to hide.” Really? Then why not hold in-person meetings in the auditorium at the Harlem Road Community Center, or at the Amherst Senior Center or one of the libraries, until he gets his new tables and chairs? Why keep hiding?