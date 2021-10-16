Letter: Kulpa’s selfish style does not benefit Amherst

Supervisor Brian Kulpa’s policy of taxing and spending is not in the best interest of Amherst taxpayers. His happy talk defies reality and the reality of mathematical and economical logic. Nothing is free.

“Bonding” kicks the can down the road to burden taxpayers and their children, forever. Kulpa has raised residential taxes every year he has been in office.

Central Park, one of the most significant endeavors for Amherst, involving Westwood and the people’s Audubon parkland, should never have been negotiated during the devastating Covid-19 plague of 2020/early 2021. Kulpa’s announcement in a March 2021 publication states: “We’re excited to have them (the Mensch developers) turn to us as a partner….” He’s describing the sweetest of “sweetheart deals” for these “partners.”

UBMD was rammed through July 2020. It destroyed ball fields and green space for its commercial medical building and parking lot. It will cost $6.2 million to rebuild the same ball fields.

Kulpa is making promises to appeal to different audiences. One is to plant one million trees (using tax dollars) while giving approval to developers to destroy trees, green space, wildlife and our ecosystem throughout Amherst.