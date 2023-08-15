Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa’s attempt to change local law to exempt themselves from zoning laws for town/resident owned property is a clever move. It facilitates maneuvers to sell these assets to his mega donors while steamrolling nearby neighborhoods with impunity.

Moving the Museum to Westwood is gratuitously stupid. Kulpa's twisted language and logic (Buffalo News, July 9) is embarrassingly devoid of common sense. People remember a vibrant, successful museum. They also remember the drastic cutting of town-support funding. Some $8.5 million to move nine miles? Where is this money coming from? Bonding? Bonding is a money trap where the taxpayers are bamboozled out of their cash, forever.

No one wanted Westwood to be an amusement park with roads crisscrossing behind their homes. The idea, if a park, was a passive park. Westwood from Kulpa’s emergence has been a web of smoke/ mirrors and lies. The land contamination, after almost a decade of scare-mongering and lying, the serious health/ safety issues have diminished or disappeared.

People, wildlife, a healthy environment, even for the museum animals, are of little consequence and are expendable. We are witnessing it everywhere, in real time. Kulpa, when embarking on harebrained, autocratic ventures, a cost analysis is imperative.

Unrestrained spending, contrived behind closed doors, rolled out and dumped on beleaguered taxpayers, without informed consent, is reprehensible.

Kulpa and his brain-trust should acknowledge that the people living in any neighborhood are the real “experts.” They should not be relegated nor swindled to fund mindless development systematically destroying Amherst.

Judy Ferraro

Amherst