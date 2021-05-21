 Skip to main content
Letter: Kulpa puts public money at great risk with schemes
Letter: Kulpa puts public money at great risk with schemes

Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa has failed the community. His unchecked spending has put Amherst in deep debt. Looking for state and federal bailouts is also our tax dollars. It is unsustainable.

His allowing corporate welfare in the amount of millions of dollars is making the tax burden worse.

His Central Park fantasy has been put together during Covid-19 with no public scrutiny and no critical analysis. It is a stunning betrayal of the Amherst people, their money, their land and their right to a safe and healthy environment.

Judy Ferraro

Amherst

