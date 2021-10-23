Letter: Kulpa has a vision for the Town of Amherst

For decades Amherst stagnated as a wealthy suburb of Buffalo. Major development in the town consisted of strip plazas and shopping malls, and much of it was accomplished by eradicating fresh-water wetlands and floodplains riparian to Ellicott Creek. It became a commercial center that required a trip in one’s car for even the simplest errand. There were few walkable areas outside of the Village of Williamsville.

Brian Kulpa came from the village, and brought his expertise as an urban planner to Amherst to tackle the longstanding problems of a town with no direction. Its prior supervisors were politicians with no expertise in planning and no vision other that to have free and chaotic development. In fact, for each new plaza and subdivision approved, a clause was required amending the town master plan to conform to the new development.

Kulpa gave the town a new vision for sustainable growth that will be attractive to the next generation. The plan to convert the former Westwood County Club to a real Central Park is brilliant and environmentally sound. It is the first project for any town that would act as an attraction for residents from all of Erie County to visit and enjoy, and it will prevent the destruction of green space in the watershed of Ellicott Creek. The investment by the town in the park will enhance the future value of all the homes in Amherst and is well worth the cost. The exchange of lands with the owners of Westwood, Mensch Capital, demonstrates that developers can be persuaded to work cooperatively with town government.