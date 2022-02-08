Letter: Kudos to the Buffalo Bills for a season well played

Are all Bills fans disappointed? Of course we are. Should we have won the game against the Chiefs when we kicked off to them with a three-point lead and 13 seconds left in regulation? Of course we should have won. Could the Bills’ defense have done more to stop the Chiefs? You need to ask coach McDermott, defensive coach Frazier and the defensive players that question. The end result is we lost and it hurts all Bills fans. However, the players and coaches are hurting much more than any fan (unless you lost a lot of money betting on the Bills).