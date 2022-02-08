Letter: Kudos to the Buffalo Bills for a season well played

Are all Bills fans disappointed? Of course we are. Should we have won the game against the Chiefs when we kicked off to them with a three-point lead and 13 seconds left in regulation? Of course we should have won. Could the Bills’ defense have done more to stop the Chiefs? You need to ask coach McDermott, defensive coach Frazier and the defensive players that question. The end result is we lost and it hurts all Bills fans. However, the players and coaches are hurting much more than any fan (unless you lost a lot of money betting on the Bills).
Let’s give kudos to the Buffalo Bills players and coaches on another exciting season and a trip to the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five years. Before Beane and McDermott came to Buffalo, the Bills were also rans for a long time. Beane and McDermott have made Buffalo relevant again. Only one team can win the Super Bowl each year. Let’s hope next year is our year.
Michael Kochmanski
Clarence