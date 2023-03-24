Michael Knowles was under fire for having asserted that “transgenderism must be eradicated from public life.” At the Conservative Political Action Conference he added that “there can be no middle way in dealing with transgenderism.”

When criticized for incitement to genocide, Knowles responded that “No even mildly reasonable person could have interpreted my words as insinuating any sort of violence.”

Knowles appears unacquainted with the complaint by Henry II: “Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?” – a wink promptly operationalized by the soldiers who slaughtered Thomas Beckett in his own church. Had he studied French as well as Italian, Knowles might have recognized the same pattern in the assassination of Henry IV by the delusional regicide François Ravaillac, who sought advice from multiple confessors in advance of the murder, each more mildly discreet than the last. As historian Jules Michelet wrote, “It’s a horrifying thing to see that, concerning the death of the king, all of them took the hint, avoided compromising themselves, and let the mad man proceed.”

It is shallow hypocrisy to pretend that our words are inert so long as “mildly reasonable” people know better than to take them as calls to violence. As the mayhem of May 14th so horrifically illustrated in our own community, poisonous language begets murderous attacks. Those who insist that “free speech” entitles them to a platform should have the courage to acknowledge the effects of their discourse beyond the “mildly reasonable” present in the lecture hall.

Maureen Jameson

Amherst