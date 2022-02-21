Letter: Klos should donate at least some of the inherited money

Upon graduating from high school many years ago, I attended a now defunct seminary college in Ogdensburg for four years in order to explore the possibility of becoming a Catholic priest. During this time, the notion of accruing wealth as part of priestly ministry never even remotely entered my mind. Then, as now, I viewed the call to priesthood as a commitment to serving God’s people simply and humbly, with a desire to share Jesus’s message of peace and love. Most of the priests that I’ve known in my 63 years have been wonderful examples of this.

Whatever the circumstances were under which the Rev. Joseph Klos inherited half a million dollars from a widowed parishioner, I feel that it was incumbent on him to a) convince his benefactor to donate the lion’s share of her wealth to either the Buffalo diocese or other charities, or b) do this himself upon gaining the inheritance. Sure, he technically had the right to keep the entirety of the estate for himself. But as a priest whose mission is to preach and live the values stated in the Gospels, his actions seem to cast another black eye on the Buffalo Catholic diocese.