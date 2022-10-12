Letter: Klein’s ideas on taming inflation may not happen

I read the inflation tax column by New York Times columnist Ezra Klein in the Oct. 8 paper with interest. It seems workable and would make many things more fair. Still, I laughed, imagining the reaction of the truly wealthy, which would be a vigorous thumbing of their noses. Since the time of the Gilded Age, well over a hundred years ago, the members of that set, virtually all Republican, regard themselves as America’s aristocracy. In that mindset they feel they should be tax exempt, and taxes should be paid by the laboring majority. And, they have politicians working for that all the time and Klein’s platform would be a no go. But it was a good read.