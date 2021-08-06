Letter: Kinzinger, Cheney offer hope for the Grand Old Party

I have been a livelong registered Republican although from time to time, based on the candidates running for office, I admit to having voted Democratic. Having said that, my default position has been to stick with the Grand Old Party. At least until the GOP as I knew it ceased to exist.

When did that happen, you ask? Of course, there is no specific date, but that noticeable shift certainly began in the last years of the Trump presidency. The shift was almost complete as the party became nothing more than a shill to Donald Trump and his Big Lie. The GOP really gave up the ghost when it refused to allow an independent commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection and even worse when it pulled its representatives off the select committee in the House of Representatives. It seems the party has decided that true facts are no longer important when its base will believe whatever fantasy facts the party can make up.

Is the Republican Party as we all have known it gone forever? I hope not. I ask any sane person to read the opening remarks of Rep. Adam Kinzinger at the first hearing of the select committee. You will find a man who is unwilling to bow to his party’s leadership when that leadership is no longer leading but simply adhering to the lies that seem to define the party’s alternate reality.