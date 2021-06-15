Letter: Kindness of strangers helps save ailing fawn

At 1:30 p.m. June 8, while driving on Losson Road at Borden, a fawn was standing by the roadside looking scared and alone as cars rushed by, some stopping to ogle. After pulling off the road I managed to gently get between the fawn and road to usher it into a garden.

Standing there alone, unable to work out what to do alone, a car stopped with two ladies (Lyn and Julie) offering to help. Together we cautiously cornered the fawn into a fence while one of the ladies made numerous phone calls for help.

The best that could be found instructed us to take the fawn to the SPCA. After a careful effort, the fawn went under an overgrown Yew bush where he lay. I squirmed very slowly under and managed to pick him up and hold him close. He was shivering fearfully. The ladies pulled me out from under and helped me get to my feet.

Wrapping the fawn in a moving blanket, the ladies left for the SPCA. The house owner told us that the mother deer had been killed by a car a few days earlier.

The SPCA later informed us that the fawn was dehydrated and hungry and was about 5 weeks old. It responded well to intravenous fluids and ate twice during the night and is now on a private farm in Niagara County.