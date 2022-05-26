Letter: Killing of fellow humans must somehow be stopped

Dressed in combat fatigues, a steel breast plate and an assault rifle, one would think he was heading to the front lines of a war. Instead, he entered Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue opening up fire on, among others, a grandmother shopping for groceries. Had he escaped, African-American school children and churchgoers were next on his list.

This great white supremacist was no man. He is a coward, in every sense of the word. This weakling took on the “toughest of the tough” – a shopping grandmother, a man buying a birthday cake, a woman looking for strawberries; killing seven others and wounding three more.

A true man takes on responsibility and protects and cares for those that need him.

This is not the work of a man, but of a coward; a weak and spineless creature preying only on the unsuspecting innocent citizens of the East Side of Buffalo.

I am an old white guy who is so tired of these cheap acts of cowardice. I don’t know what the answer is to ending this. I fear that it will just continue on and on.

All I do know is that it hurts; it hurts bad.

John Fagant

Lancaster