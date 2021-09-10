Letter: Killing deer is a typical response from humans

This is in response to the article in the “News In Brief” section. So McCollum Orchards wants to kill deer because they are eating their crops. These creatures are only trying to live and survive in a world that is crowding them out more and more every day. Build a fence to keep them out, get dogs to chase them away, have lights come on when they step in front of them to scare them away. These days there are other things to do beside kill. It seems all man wants to do is kill the animals who were here before we were and whose space we are taking away from them. And why do we have so many deer, although where I live I hardly see one and I live in the country. Because once again man killed off their natural predator, the wolf. Kill and kill and kill, it’s sickening if you ask me.