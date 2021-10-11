Letter: Kids should not be using high-powered firearms

Allow large game hunting for 12- and 13-year-olds in Erie County? Hurray to Mark Poloncarz for vetoing the law in our own backyard. I have experience with firearms and have taken firearms training on multiple occasions. Firearm training is different than obtaining a hunting permit.

Having read both sides of the issue in Thursday's well-documented Buffalo News front page story, I wonder what deals our legislators were brokering to allow this law to pass. Imagine youngsters, children, with high-powered rifles in the areas the rest of us use for hiking and recreation.

Further, the provision for experienced adult supervision is ludicrous. As an example of "licensed" supervision, let me refer to a family member who bought a motorcycle and obtained a permit allowing him to practice riding as long as a motorcycle licensed adult was within one mile. That never happened. He was riding all over the county. A short while later he was stopped and his permit revoked. Thankfully.

Now imagine children, whose brains are not fully developed, making life or death decisions in the woods with high-powered rifles. The provision of experienced supervision is flat out unenforceable. The police patrol our streets, not the forests. Then, when lives are lost or broken, what do we ask ourselves? Where was the adult? Please, let’s all be adults when it comes to gun control.