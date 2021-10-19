Letter: Kids should not be allowed to go hunting with firearms

I am elated that Mark Poloncarz had the common sense and nerve to veto the right of 12-year-olds to hunt deer in Erie County.

Psychologists tell us brains are not mature until 18 to 20 years so why put a loaded firearm into the hands of an immature child? The purposes for a 12-year-old to hunt I hear offered are:

• Family bonding – stalking and waiting silently seems to be little bonding while killing, watching death occur, possibly skinning, by a parent seems a horrible bonding experience for a child.

• Concern for the environment cannot be attained by trudging through the woods killing animals that have a place in the ecological purposes of nature and seems counterintuitive to the conservation ideals.

• Teaching a 12-year-old the fine art of marksmanship in order to kill seems to provide skills I would not want in future attackers of schools, theaters or malls. It seems to me that those who have attacked people in our society did not have those guns in their hands for the first time.

• Do you think hunting by these youths have the valid purpose of feeding their families or providing clothing? I do not.