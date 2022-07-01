Letter: Kids should hum a tune and connect with society

“What is there to do?” That was what we used to ask, as kids, decades ago when bored during the summer. Maybe youngsters nowadays, with cellphone and PlayStation access to the rest of the world don’t have to ask this too but, then again, maybe they still do.

Instead of zapping opponents off the screen in “Call of Duty” or pranking the world in some other online offering, it might be a good idea to have a third alternative sometimes, one that can be fun, not cost anything, and even keep their minds sharp. (Adults can even participate too.)

My proposal is to come up with original tunes (hum something?) or take well known melodies and put their own words to them.

It can be as simple as a message to a friend, a birthday or other special event greeting, or a commentary on life. These original opuses could be funny, instructive, encouraging, or even serious.

Given the tragic events that have happened in our city and that keep occurring throughout the nation on an almost daily basis, producing an original song might help youngsters cope with these situations. Composing a song using lyrics like, “You can’t keep us down, no matter how you try…” could help frightened kids gain courage. We’re bombarded by so much negativity; instead of bottling in those feelings, this could be a chance to let some of them out, to at least do something to help relieve the pressure. Making up a song with an adult, or with peers, can also help people discuss and clarify ideas, and maybe even help convince others that a different way of dealing with anger (or other feelings) is possible.

Maybe these could even be shared with The Buffalo News or local TV news programs for others to enjoy.

Jim Castiglione

Buffalo