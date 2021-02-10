Letter: Kids are learning the wrong lessons about winning, losing

As a teacher with 35 years of experience I have obviously taught during the World Series, Super Bowl, March Madness, NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup. I have seen my fair share of disappointed students, I’ve consoled heartbroken colleagues and high five’d jubilant winners. But on Jan. 26 on the playground I was part of an exchange that I have never before experienced.

Several students during the course of our post game analysis claimed with conviction that Kansas City cheated. “Really, I asked, how did they cheat?” The answers were something like this – “Well they just did” “They are cheaters, everyone knows that they cheat and the Bills should have won.”

These sweet kids, kids who would normally accept the obvious conclusion of the game are another example of the devastating effect Donald Trump and his administration have had on our national psyche. Trump and his enablers, including our very own Chris Jacobs, have attempted to establish new norms. Norms where integrity, grace and acceptance are viewed as a weakness.

The constant attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election culminating in the insurrection at the Capitol have impacted impressionable young minds. Our children need to be reminded – sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. Winners shouldn’t gloat and losers must respect the outcome. It’s as simple as that.