Letter: Kensington Expressway cannot be used as an excuse

As a fifth generation Buffalonian whose ancestors arrived here after passing through Ellis Island, I think that my opinion on local issues is as good as many others. But since the Kensington Expressway bulldozed a hole in the ground right where my family homestead once stood, I think my opinion matters more than most others.

OK, so Route 33 divided a neighborhood. But what does that mean? You can still see the homes on the other side of the parkway. You can even get there if you go a few blocks to a street with a bridge. Is the expressway the cause of crime and gang violence? Was the road the cause of vacant lots and poorly maintained properties? I don’t think so.

So, here we go again. Maybe some of our past politicians made mistakes. Or maybe the old plans weren’t that bad after all. But now that we got all that government money, seems like our current politicians are way too anxious to spend it all.

Maybe instead of covering up a road or eliminating it altogether, wouldn’t a better plan be to build low-income housing on all the vacant lots in the city?

It looks like the Skyway removal fiasco is resolved, only because too many loyal Buffalonians expressed their displeasure with the idea. Ask any politician why he does what he does. It’s merely to garner more votes, not to help anybody out.