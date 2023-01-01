Letter: Kensington effort is a horrific waste of money

Officials want to spend $1 billion to cover part of the Kensington expressway as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to correct an egregious planning failure.” At the time of construction, the Kensington Expressway was progress, opening a path to move people into and out of Buffalo to facilitate growth. Now it is an egregious failure?

This once in a lifetime opportunity will cover only 4,500 ft. of egregious failure but not all 13,200 ft. of it. What about the other 8,700 ft. of failed community? The Kensington expressway, all 52,280 feet (10 miles) cut through neighborhoods and separated family and friends. Any concern for the rest of our community?

Is there no better way to spend 1 billion tax dollars in the city of Buffalo? What could those dollars do to help feed the multitude of hungry or house the homeless or aid struggling veterans? How far would that money go to improve the failing school systems or poor-quality roads? The list of good that could be done is endless.

Unfortunately, our officials propose to cover only 4,500 ft. of the 2.5 miles that was excavated for to construct the Kensington Expressway. That is an incredible amount of money to cover a small section of road. Throwing that much money away to appease so few would be an egregious failure of epic proportion.

Curt Taylor

Cheektowaga