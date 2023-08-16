I am totally opposed to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s ill-timed, terrible views and inappropriate candidacy. I think it’s helpful to keep in mind that he has had a really traumatic life (in spite of so-called Camelot entitlements). Kennedy is a man who, in childhood, had to endure the assassinations of his father and uncle, the deaths and dysfunctions of a couple of siblings. I doubt his mother, Ethel, had the time or energy to comfort him. So, he should drop out of the race, but I’m giving him a little slack.