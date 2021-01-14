Letter: Kennedy’s position as chair of transportation has benefits

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins' appointment of Buffalo Sen. Tim Kennedy as chairperson of the State Senate Transportation Committee for the 2021 session of the State Legislature is great news for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

The New York State Department of Transportation provides 10% match toward Federal Transit Administration Capital Grants to the NFTA. NYSDOT also provides millions in State Transportation Operating Assistance (STOA) to the NFTA. NYSDOT, just like FTA, has their own pot of discretionary capital transportation funding that is made available to transit agencies including the NFTA.

NYSDOT also plays a role in various flexible Federal Highway Administration funding that can be transferred to FTA in support of NFTA capital projects which can demonstrate air quality benefits.

The Greater Buffalo Regional Transportation Council (GBRTC) is also a recipient of both FTA and FHWA planning funds via federal block grants to NYSDOT. Some of these funds are passed on to the NFTA in support of transportation planning.

City of Buffalo, Erie and Niagara County taxpayers along with NFTA bus, light rail and paratransit riders can only benefit by Kennedy holding such an influential position in Albany.

Larry Penner

Great Neck