A few years ago I sent an email to Tim Kennedy asking his feelings about the Green Light law and telling him that I did not agree with it. He didn't answer until after he voted for it then announced on WGRZ that he always answers constituents correspondence and I called him out on it.
This January 24th, I wrote to him and Assemblywomen Monica Wallace asking their feelings on the proposed legislation regarding the banning of gas appliances. Within a week I received a very positive response from Assemblywomen Wallace. More than two months now I'm still waiting to hear from Senator Kennedy. I won't hold my breath.
Richard Lydo
Cheektowaga