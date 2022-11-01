Letter: Kenmore's LED lights are too harsh

Like many municipalities, the Village of Kenmore is retrofitting its streetlights with LED bulbs, a technology that promises increased energy efficiency and cost savings over the sodium-vapor lamps that they replace. But rather than the warm, comforting glow emitted by the traditional bulbs, the chosen LEDs cast a high-intensity white light more suitable to a big-box store parking lot or the fifty-yard line at Highmark Stadium, than to a historic residential side street.

The negative health and environmental effects of bright white light are well understood; interrupted circadian rhythm, increased eyestrain and glare and elevated levels of stress and anxiety are commonly identified as resultant to light quality. To combat these health impacts, both the American Medical Association, and NYSERDA guidance advise municipalities to use warmer, less harsh light in residential applications.

As more and more municipalities like Kenmore roll out these changes to save a few dollars at the expense of their resident’s quality of life, they should engage medical and street design experts, or at least the residents in the communities that they are harming.

Joel Bernosky

