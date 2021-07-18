Letter: Keeping the Outer Harbor clear aligns with Olmsted

One wonders what it will take to impress on the people of Western New York, and especially on our elected leaders, that we have an unsurpassable gift right before us, that of the Great Lakes. We are so fortunate to be on the shores of Lake Erie, part of the largest body of fresh water on the entire planet. We have despoiled and neglected this natural treasure far too long. Now we have an opportunity to preserve this waterfront for all of our citizens and for our children and grandchildren. The time is now to work together to keep the Outer Harbor a park for the enjoyment of all of us.