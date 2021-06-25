 Skip to main content
Letter: Keeping the filibuster should require conditions
I find it interesting that a writer from Angola expressed concern over talks of eliminating the filibuster. Does this person not understand that in 2017 Mitch McConnell and the Republicans voted 52-48 to reduce the vote threshold for confirming nominees for Supreme Court? You want to keep the filibuster, fine. I’m all for it on two conditions. First, filibuster for all or none. Second, go back to the old rules of a Senator having to remain on the floor speaking continually until he has either killed the bill or it’s voted on.

Thomas Koppenhaver

Kenmore

