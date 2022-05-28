Letter: Keeping children safe should be our top priority

I can’t believe this violence is still happening in our country, last week Tops market, this week a Texas elementary school, and still it boggles my mind why we are not proactive in protecting our citizens in public places. Yes, it will cost extra to place metal detectors at all entrances of public places such as markets, schools etc., but at what human cost will it continue to be? Why can’t security be placed at all schools, placed at all entrances in school halls especially in our times of stress. During these past tense years mental illness is at an all-time high – these tragedies will continue to happen, senseless murders will continue until people and places become more proactive in preventing and protecting people gathered in large crowds. People will continue to purchase guns so it is up to us to be proactive and keep our children in schools safe. Keep security in our schools, places of worship and large crowds and gather for public events to name a few. We are living in scary times and we can’t let our guard down at any time.